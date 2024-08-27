Catholic World News

Israeli, Palestinian fathers meet with Pope

August 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on August 26 with Rami Elhalan and Bassim Aramin, an Israeli father and a Palestinian father whose daughters were killed by a suicide bomber (1997) and an Israeli soldier (2007).

The two, who have become friends and peace advocates, were joined by Colum McCann, an Irish author who wrote a novel based on their stories. The editor of the Vatican publishing house was also present at the audience.

The Pope had earlier met with Rami and Bassam in March.

