Cardinal Parolin: It is useless to construct a society that excludes God

August 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, said that in our confused times, “our efforts to build the secular city are useless if we exclude the presence of God from it.”

Cardinal Parolin made his remarks during the episcopal ordination Mass of Archbishop Kryspin Dubiel, the new apostolic nuncio to Angola. The Vatican prelate told the new nuncio that his work “will be all the more fruitful the more tenaciously it is supported by prayer and meditation on the Word of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

