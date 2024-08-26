Catholic World News

Chicago pregnancy-help center vandalized after Democratic convention

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A pregnancy-help center in Chicago was vandalized on August 22, just after the close of the Democratic national convention in that city.

The vandals sprayed pro-abortion slogans on the facade of the Aid for Women clinic, and used industrial adhesive to glue shut the doors of the facility, forcing administrators to postpone Friday appointments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

