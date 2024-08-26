Catholic World News

Trump would veto national abortion ban, Vance says

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an August 25 appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance said that if Donald Trump would veto any legislation proposing a nationwide ban on abortion.

Vance said that the Republican ticket is committed to leaving abortion laws up to the states. “Donald Trump wants to end this culture war on this particular topic,” he said.

