World Council of Churches cautions on Ukraine law against Russia-backed churches

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The World Council of Church has issued a cautionary note about a new Ukrainian law that will outlaw religious groups allied with Moscow.

While acknowledging that Ukraine has “a right to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence,” the WCC statement says that it is “deeply alarmed by the potential for unjustified collective punishment of an entire religious community” under the measure, which is generally recognized as a move to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The WCC statement continued:

Neither the crimes of some individuals, nor the historical affiliations of a particular religious entity, can be a sufficient basis for measures tantamount to collective punishment of a living worshipping religious community in Ukraine.

