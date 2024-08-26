Catholic World News

‘Renew your hope in Jesus’: papal encouragement for Nicaraguans

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Departing from his customary reticence about the persecution of the Church in Nicaragua, Pope Francis encouraged the Nicaraguan people to renew their hope in Jesus.

“To the beloved people of Nicaragua: I encourage you to renew your hope in Jesus,” Pope Francis said on August 25. “Remember that the Holy Spirit always guides history towards higher projects.”

“May the Immaculate Virgin protect you in times of trial and help you feel her motherly tenderness,” he added. “May Our Lady accompany the beloved people of Nicaragua.”

