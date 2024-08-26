Catholic World News

Papal solidarity with monkeypox victims

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his August 25 Angelus address, Pope Francis expressed solidarity with the victims of mpox (monkeypox), which was recently declared an international health emergency. The disease has claimed the lives of hundreds of children and others in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“I wish to express my solidarity with the thousands of people affected by Mpox (monkeypox), which is now a global health emergency,” the Pope said on August 25. “I pray for all those infected, especially the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo suffering greatly.”

“I express my sympathy to the local churches in the countries most affected by this disease, and I encourage governments and private industries to share available technology and treatments so that no one lacks adequate medical care,” Pope Francis added.

