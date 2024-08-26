Catholic World News

Papal Angelus address: Christ alone has the words of eternal life

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on August 25, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel reading of the day (John 6:60-69), especially on St. Peter’s words, “Lord, to whom can we go? You have the words of eternal life.”

“Even for us it is not easy to follow the Lord, to understand His way of acting, to make His criteria and His example our own,” the Pope told the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “However, the closer we are to Him—the more we adhere to His Gospel, receive His grace in the Sacraments, stay in His company in prayer, imitate Him in humility and charity—the more we experience the beauty of having Him as our Friend and realize that He alone has the ‘words of eternal life.’”

The Pope concluded, “To you, my brother, my sister, I ask: Are the words of Jesus, for you—also for me—words of eternal life? May Mary, who received Jesus, the Word of God, in her flesh, help us to listen to Him and never leave Him.”

