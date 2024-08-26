Catholic World News

Leading Ugandan lawmaker, accused of corruption, meets with Pontiff

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Anita Annet Among, the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, on August 24. The Ugandan news outlet Pulse reported that it was her third meeting with the Pontiff in the last two years.

In May, the US State Department sanctioned Among “due to involvement in significant corruption tied to her leadership of Uganda’s Parliament.”

Among’s audience follows a recent meeting between the Pontiff and a Ugandan LGBTQ+ advocate. The nation’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, enacted in 2023, imposes lengthy prison terms for homosexual activity and the death penalty in certain circumstances, such as homosexual rape.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

