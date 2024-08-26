Catholic World News

Papal message: Eucharistic adoration helps you become the Christian you are called to be

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Eucharistic adoration “helps each of you to grow into the Christian you are called increasingly to become,” Pope Francis wrote in a message for Madagascar’s 3rd National Eucharistic Congress, which is taking place on August 23-26.

“Once you have encountered Christ in adoration, once you have touched and received Him in the Eucharistic celebration, you can no longer keep Him for yourself, but become a missionary of His love for others,” the Pope explained. “May this Eucharistic Congress help each and every one of you to foster feelings of charity and solidarity towards everyone, and especially towards those in difficulty, for whom the path of life becomes more difficult every day.”

The Pope’s message is dated August 3; the Holy See Press Office released it on August 23.

