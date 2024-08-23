Catholic World News

Pope meets with ousted Peruvian archbishop

August 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on August 23 with Archbishop José Antonio Eguren Anselmi, who resigned his post as Archbishop of Plura, Peru, in April, after a Vatican investigation into charges that he was involved in financial misconduct.

The archbishop is a member of the Sodality for Christian Life (SCV), and the Vatican investigation appears to have been centered on his involvement with that group. Earlier this month the Vatican announced that Luis Fernando Figari, the founder of the SCV, had been expelled from the movement because of complaints of both sexual abuse and financial corruption.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!