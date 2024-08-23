Catholic World News

Sister Wilhelmina’s body incorrupt, bishop confirms

August 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Johnston of Kansas City in Missouri has announced that a medical investigation found no sign of decomposition in the body Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster.

Sister Wilhelmina died in May 2019. Although she was buried in a wooden casket without embalming, when her body was exhumed in 2023 there was no sign of physical corruption or decay. Bishop Johnston reported that a medical investigation confirmed that there was no physical deterioration.

Although the discovery that Sister Wilhelmina’s body was incorrupt gave rise to belief in her sanctity, Bishop Johnston cautioned:

The Catholic Church does not have an official protocol for determining if a deceased person’s body is incorrupt, and incorruptibility is not considered to be an indication of sainthood. There is no current plan to initiate a cause for sainthood for Sister Wilhelmina.

