Catholic Democrats endorse Harris-Walz despite abortion advocacy

August 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a panel discussion taking place at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, a group of Catholic activists urged support for the Harris-Walz campaign, and insisted that Catholics should not be troubled by the Democratic candidates’ support for abortion.

“You’re not going to go to hell for voting for a Democrat,” said Patrick Carolan of Catholics Vote Common Good, the group that sponsored the discussion. Another spokesman for the organization, Christopher Carroll, said: “I’m a proud openly gay pro-choice Catholic.”

