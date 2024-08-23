Catholic World News

Sister Theresa Kane, who confronted Pope John Paul II, dead at 87

August 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Theresa Kane, a former president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR), died on August 22 at the age of 87. Sister Kane was noted for welcoming Pope John Paul II to Washington, DC, in 1979 with a blunt call for the ordination of women.

“Theresa’s ministry was about truth-speaking,” said Sister Susan Sanders of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, the community to which Sister Kane belonged.

