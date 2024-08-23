Catholic World News

Nuncio to Ukraine lauds individual, small-group charitable initiatives

August 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, praised individual and small-group charitable initiatives—in contrast to the far less nimble work of large institutions.

Speaking at Communion and Liberation’s annual Rimini Meeting, Archbishop Kulbokas cited the efforts of a man who helped 280 people escape from danger; a woman who raised $60 million in aid for Ukrainians; and a Protestant church that helped 800 people leave besieged Mariupol.

“Wars follow no rules, and this is why institutions are often unprepared,” the nuncio said. “I place my hope in civil society, which takes these challenges to heart, and has a greater ability to make a difference.”

