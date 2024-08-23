Catholic World News

Olympic bell donated to Notre-Dame de Paris

August 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The organizers of the Paris Olympics have donated the 2024 Olympic bell—a bronze bell that weighs 1,103 pounds—to Notre-Dame Cathedral.

“We were contacted a few months ago by the Paris Organizing Committee, to see if we would be interested in this bell for Notre-Dame,” said Father Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, the cathedral’s rector. “And we accepted this proposal.”

The cathedral, which suffered a devastating fire in 2019, is scheduled to reopen on December 8.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.