Olympic bell donated to Notre-Dame de Paris
August 23, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: The organizers of the Paris Olympics have donated the 2024 Olympic bell—a bronze bell that weighs 1,103 pounds—to Notre-Dame Cathedral.
“We were contacted a few months ago by the Paris Organizing Committee, to see if we would be interested in this bell for Notre-Dame,” said Father Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, the cathedral’s rector. “And we accepted this proposal.”
The cathedral, which suffered a devastating fire in 2019, is scheduled to reopen on December 8.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:27 AM ET USA
"We were contacted a few months ago by the Paris Organizing Committee... And we accepted this proposal." It's rather obvious that at about the same time the committee must have made secret plans for their anti Catholic performance. Why not reject now this bell from Hell, and not give the impression of legitimizing acts of the enemies of Christ? Silence from Francis was bad enough.