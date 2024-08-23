Catholic World News

Nicaragua ends religious tax exemptions

August 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaraguan lawmakers have voted to end the tax exemption for religious institutions. In doing so, the Central American nation has imposed a tax on offerings and other donations.

“The elimination of tax exemptions will have a severe impact on the operational and financial capabilities of religious communities, which are engaged in educational, social, and assistance efforts, with significant consequences particularly for the most vulnerable social groups” noted Vatican News, the news agency of the Dicastery for Communication.

