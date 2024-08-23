Catholic World News

Brazilian priest arrested for abuse; pressured teen to have abortion

August 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A 31-year-old Brazilian priest has been arrested for the sexual abuse of four teenage girls. The priest, who left extensive evidence of his actions, pressured one of them to abort their child.

Father Paulo Araújo da Silva is a priest of the Diocese of Coari in the Amazon River basin. The diocesan website currently lists him as the priest assigned to diocesan youth ministry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!