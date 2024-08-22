Catholic World News

2 Steubenville priests gain legal custody of 2-year-old boy

August 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar recounts how two priests of the Diocese of Steubenville, Ohio, gained legal custody of a two-year-old boy.

“Canon law does not explicitly address the possibility of clerics, especially celibate clerics, taking custody of children,” the report notes. “There have been some critics who suggest that raising a child in a parish rectory is unbecoming to the clerical state. Others have suggested that the priests are performing a work of mercy, and giving witness to the Church’s enduring care for souls.”

“Ultimately, deciding that matter is not up to observers, but to the diocesan bishop.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!