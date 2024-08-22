Catholic World News

Papal tributes to St. Pius X, prayer for catechists

August 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his August 21 general audience, Pope Francis repeatedly paid tribute to his predecessor, Pope St. Pius X, who reigned from 1903 to 1914—but the Vatican omitted two of the Pope’s three references from its official English translation of the audience.

“Bringing Jesus Christ back to the center of attention of all believers was also the great desire of St. Pius X, whose memory we celebrate today,” the Pope told German-speaking pilgrims, in words omitted from the Vatican’s English translation. “Through his intercession, may the Lord grant you always to experience his loving closeness!”

“Finally, my thoughts go to the young, the sick, the elderly and newlyweds,” the Pope told all pilgrims, in words again omitted from the English translation. “Following the example of the Pontiff St. Pius X, I encourage you to adhere to Christ by listening to his Word and by the testimony of good works.”

In words that the Vatican did not omit from its English translation, the Pope said:

Today, [the] memorial of St. Pius X, the day of the catechist is celebrated in many parts of the world. Let us think of our catechists who do so much work and, in some parts of the world, are the first to bring the faith forward. Let us pray today for catechists, that the Lord may make them courageous and that they may continue.

