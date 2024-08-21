Catholic World News

English pro-life wins payment, apology after arrest for silent prayer

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An English pro-life activist has won a £13,000 payment from police who improperly arrested her for engaging in silent prayer outside an abortion clinic.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, a director of March for Life UK, had been arrested for standing quietly outside the clinic. When police said that she was subject to arrest for protesting within a “safe-access zone,” she pointed out that she was not making any sort of demonstration, but allowed that “I might be praying in my head.”

