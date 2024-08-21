Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, repeats prayers for peace

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on August 21, Pope Francis repeated his prayer for peace, listing in particular the need to end bloodshed in Ukraine, the Holy Land, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.

