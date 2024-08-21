Catholic World News

Bishop Barron rues ‘appalling declension’ of leading Democrats on abortion

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a series of tweets, Bishop Robert Barron on Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, highlighted the “appalling declension” of leading Democrats on abortion.

“I’ve lived long enough to have seen a remarkable evolution in the thinking of leading Democrats regarding abortion,” he began. “When I was a young man, Democrats as prominent as Sen. Edward Kennedy, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and yes, Joe Biden were enthusiastic pro-life advocates.”

After recalling Gov. Mario Cuomo, President Clinton, and Andrew Cuomo, he added, “Finally, last night, at the Democratic National Convention, a mobile facility, in which vasectomies and abortions were offered free of charge, was parked right outside the hall. It has been just an appalling declension.”

“And if you think I’m any less disappointed with the Republicans, who have removed pro-life advocacy from their platform, think again,” he concluded.

