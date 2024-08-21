Catholic World News

Euthanasia has gone ‘from exceptional to routine’ in Canada

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Canadian deaths by euthanasia soared from 1,018 in 2016 to 13,241 in 2022, according to a recent study.

“We have the fastest-growing euthanasia program in the world,” Father Raymond de Souza wrote in an op-ed. “We are global leaders in state-sanctioned and administered lethal injections for the sick, the weak, the diminished, the elderly, the vulnerable and the disabled.”

