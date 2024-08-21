Catholic World News

Catholic delegation meets with Malankara Orthodox leader

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a visit organized by the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches, a delegation of Catholic priests from around the world traveled to Kerala, India, to meet with Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (CNEWA profile).

The delegation, which visited Malankara Orthodox monasteries and other institutions, also met with local Eastern Catholic leaders.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

