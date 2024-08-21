Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights Bolivian women entrepreneurs

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Sulla strada della sicurezza” [On the road to security], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page article in its August 20 edition to the efforts of Bolivian women entrepreneurs to create a safe transportation service, since “muggings, robberies, even murders and rapes happen too often” on public transportation.

Drawing on a month-old Reuters article, Giada Aquilino reported on the prevalence of discrimination and violence against women in the South American nation.

“The path to overcoming discrimination, isolation, and violence coincides every day with that traveled by a minivan used as a taxi,” wrote Aquilino, one of the newspaper’s four international reporters.

