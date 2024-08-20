Catholic World News

47% of world’s migrants are Christians

August 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A disproportionately high percentage of the world’s migrants are Christians, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.

According to the report, 47% of the world’s 280 million people who live outside their country of origin are Christian. 30% of the world’s population is Christian.

The top countries of origin of Christian migrants are Mexico (11.3 million), Russia (7.8 million), and the Philippines (5.2 million). The top countries of destination of Christian migrants are the United States (35.4 million), Germany (8.4 million), and Russia (7.2 million). The top route of Christian migrants, according to the report, is Mexico to the United States.

The report also found that

“Hindus are starkly underrepresented among international migrants (5%) compared with their share of the global population (15%)”

“Of the major religious groups, Jews are by far the likeliest to have migrated. One-in-five Jews reside outside of their country of birth, compared with smaller shares of Christians (6%), Muslims (4%), Hindus (1%), Buddhists (4%) and the religiously unaffiliated (2%).”

