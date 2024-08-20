Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich delivers invocation at Democratic National Convention

August 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago delivered the invocation at the Democratic National Convention—much as Archbishop Jerome Listecki of Milwaukee had done at the Republican National Convention a month earlier. The prelates are archbishops of the conventions’ host cities.

In his invocation, Cardinal Cupich prayed for peace and for a reweaving of “the fabric of America. We do so when we live out the virtues that dwell in our hearts, but also when we confront our failures to root out ongoing injustices in our national life, especially those created by moral blindness and fear of the other.”

He concluded:

Guide us, Lord, in taking up our responsibility to forge this new chapter of our nation’s history. Let it be rooted in the recognition that for us, as for every generation, unity triumphing over division is what advances human dignity and liberty. Let it be propelled by the women and men elected to serve in public life, who know that service is the mark of true leadership. And let this new chapter of our nation’s history be filled with overwhelming hope, a hope that refuses to narrow our national vision, but rather, as Pope Francis has said, “to dream dreams and see visions” of what by your grace our world can become.



We ask all of this, trusting in your ever provident care for us. AMEN

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

