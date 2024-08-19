Catholic World News

Incoming Archbishop of Boston scolds Catholic college for Harris-Walz fundraiser

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Henning of Providence, Rhode Island—who was named earlier this month to become the new Archbishop of Boston—has issued a statement rebuking Salve Regina College for hosting a fundraising event for the Harris-Walz campaign.

The bishop’s statement indicated that the Rhode Island diocese “but his office released a statement that outlined how the Diocese of Providence “does not permit Catholic institutions in Rhode Island to endorse candidates for office nor even give the appearance of such endorsements.”

