Catholic World News

Seek what is essential, Pope urges Rimini meeting

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the 45th Meeting for Friendship among Peoples, Pope Francis urged participants to “become beggars of the essential, of what gives meaning to our life.”

The meeting in Rimini, an annual gathering inaugurated by the Communion and Liberation movement, had chosen as this year’s theme: “If we are not after the essence, then what are we after?” Reflecting on that theme, the Pope said:

As the icy winds of war blow, joining with recurrent phenomena of injustice, violence and inequality, as well as the grave climate crisis and unprecedented anthropological change, it is essential to stop and ask ourselves: is there something worth living and hoping for?

