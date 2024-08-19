Catholic World News

Lay group will influence choice of bishop for Swiss diocese

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Under the unusual procedures for election of a bishop, a lay group will vote on a slate of choices to become the new Bishop of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

The diocese made famous by the “St. Gallen Mafia,” the group of liberal prelates who met there to discuss papal candidates.

Bishop Markus Büchel has submitted his resignation, upon reaching the age of 75. His replacement will be named after a process that includes the canons of the local cathedral, a list submitted to the Vatican, and a review by a lay parliament: an institution unique to Switzerland.

