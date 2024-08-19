Catholic World News

Papal gratitude for monthly public Rosary for persecuted Christians

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message of gratitude to the Nazaret Committee, which for ten years has held a monthly outdoor Rosary in Rimini, Italy, for persecuted Christians and for peace.

The initiative was begun in response to the Islamic State’s brutal persecution of Iraqi Christians and has spread to other cities.

“Thank you for your witness of kind charity, solidarity, and especially for your union with the suffering of populations wounded by injustice, oppression, hatred, and greed,” the Pope said.

