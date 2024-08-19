Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Angelus address on August 18, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayer for peace.

“Let us continue to pray that paths of peace may be found in the Middle East — Palestine, Israel — as well as in the suffering Ukraine, Myanmar, and every war-torn region, through dialogue and negotiation, refraining from violent actions and reactions,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

