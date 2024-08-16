Catholic World News

Record numbers join in annual Lourdes pilgrimage

August 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Over 15,000 people joined in an annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes this week, breaking previous records for participation.

The shrine welcomed pilgrims to immerse themselves in the famous healing waters of the shrine, for the first time since the baths were closed during the Covid lockdown of 2020.

