Arizona court approves ‘unborn human being’ language for ballot measure

August 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Arizona’s top court has approved references to an “unborn human being” in an informational flyer about a ballot initiative on abortion.

Abortion proponents had challenged the language of the flyer, which was approved by state legislators for distribution among potential voters.

