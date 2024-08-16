Catholic World News

Amazon founder and girlfriend meet with Pontiff

August 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on August 15 with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

Sanchez reported after the meeting that the Pontiff “reminded us not to take life too seriously.” She also said that they had “discussed the urgent need for climate action.”

