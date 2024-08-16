Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi, Chinese government representative discuss war in Ukraine

August 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following a Chinese government statement, the Vatican confirmed that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the Pope’s special peace envoy for Ukraine, spoke by telephone with Li Hui, Beijing’s special representative for Eurasian affairs.

Referring to the Brazilian-Chinese position on the war, the Chinese foreign affairs ministry claimed that “Zuppi, on behalf of Pope Francis, thanked [the] Chinese government for its unswerving efforts in promoting peace and expressed his appreciation on the positive role of the six common understandings in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.”

The Vatican communiqué, on the other hand, simply stated that “during the phone call, great concern was expressed about the situation and the need to foster dialogue between the Parties, with adequate international guarantees for a just and lasting peace.”

