Catholic World News

Report: Croatia’s leading prelate violated Vos Estis

August 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Nacional (Croatia)

CWN Editor's Note: A Croatian newsmagazine has reported that Archbishop Dražen Kutleša of Zagreb, the nation’s leading prelate, violated the norms of Vos Estis Lux Mundi (You Are the Light of the World), Pope Francis’s apostolic letter on addressing sexual abuse (2019, 2023).

Nacional reported that Archbishop Kutleša also violated the guidelines of Croatia’s episcopal conference.

Archbishop Kutleša, while archbishop of Split-Makarska (2022-23), “relocated priests accused of pedophilia and allowed them to continue to serve and be in contact with the faithful and altar boys,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!