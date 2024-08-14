Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime seizes assets of diocesan Caritas, other NGOs

August 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua’s interior minister, María Amelia Coronel, has canceled the legal existence of 15 non-governmental organizations, including the Diocese of Matagalpa’s charitable organization, Caritas. The regime also seized the assets of these organizations.

The interior ministry claimed that Caritas failed to file its financial statements on time.

The persecution of the Church in Nicaragua has been particularly intense in the Diocese of Matagalpa, which is governed by Bishop Rolando Álvarez. The prelate was placed under house arrest in 2022, sentenced to prison in 2023, and sent into exile in January 2024.

