Vatican releases official medal for pontificate’s 12th year

August 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released the official medal (image) for the twelfth year of the present pontificate. Thirty gold medals, 1,500 silver medals, and 3,000 bronze medals, as well as 30 in triptych format, have been minted.

The verso (back) of the medal, designed by Michele Celeste, features Christ taking St. Peter by the hand as he walks on water. Nearby, according to the Vatican newspaper, there is “a boat with migrants who witness the intervention of the Divine Hand. Through Faith, God saves and protects the lives of those in need and those who entrust themselves to his Merciful Love.”

Around the image are the words “repleamus manus aliis manibus”: “let us fill hands with other hands.”

