Hong Kong court rejects Jimmy Lai’s appeal

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: To no one’s surprise, Hong Kong’s top court has rejected Jimmy Lai’s appeal of his 2021 conviction for “unauthorized assembly.”

The court ruled that the appeal by Lai, a stalwart Catholic and pro-democracy activist, was “contrary to all established principles governing constitutional challenge in Hong Kong.”

Lai has been imprisoned for four years. Last November, ten Catholic bishops urged Hong Kong officials to end “Mr. Lai’s persecution for supporting pro-democracy causes.”

