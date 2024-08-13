Catholic World News

Seoul archbishop, in Assumption message, rues materialism, praises Mary’s listening

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Seoul, South Korea, said that the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary “foreshadows the fate of those who humble themselves.”

“Our society is full of deceptive images that appear more authentic than reality itself,” said Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung. “Driven by an insatiable appetite for possession and ostentatious consumption, individuals measure the world and their relationships through the lens of material wealth.”

On the other hand, the Virgin Mary’s faith “is deeply rooted in this sacred act of listening, so much so that it makes her a spiritual mother to all of us,” the prelate continued. “Listening fosters unity, and those who experience such healing from division embark on strengthened paths of faith.”

