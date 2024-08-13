Catholic World News

New review board chair: ‘We can’t be satisfied’ until there is zero abuse in Church

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: James Bogner, the newly appointed chairman of the National Review Board, said in an interview that “substantial efforts have been made” to address clerical sexual abuse in the United States, but “we can’t be satisfied with what we have done in the past or up to date here.”

The National Review Board, established by the US bishops in 2002, advises the bishops on protecting children and youth from sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

