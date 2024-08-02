Catholic World News

Retired FBI agent to chair US bishops’ National Review Board

August 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has named James Bogner as chairman of the National Review Board, which advises the US bishops on protecting children and youth from sexual abuse.

Bogner, a retired senior executive special agent for the FBI, chairs the Omaha archdiocesan review board and is active in his parish. He succeeds Suzanne Healy, who has completed a four-year team.

Archbishop Broglio also named three new members to the National Review Board and reappointed another. The three new members are

Paulette Adams, a retired nursing professor and member of the Louisville archdiocesan review board since its inception

Scott Surrette, an Indiana home inspector and husband and father who was sexually abused by a priest as a child; he is a member of his diocese’s review board

Barbara Thorp, the retired head of the Archdiocese of Boston’s pro-life and pastoral support and outreach offices, and a current board member of Awake, a community of abuse survivors

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!