In Syria’s hinterlands, the US wages a hidden campaign against a resurgent Islamic State

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “American commandos are scrambling to contain a resurgence of Islamic State where the militant group once imposed its violent religious fervor on vast territories and millions of people,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

The terrorist group took over large portions of Syrian and Iraqi territory in 2014. Iraqi forces defeated the Islamic State in 2017.

