‘In harmony with Creation’: papal tweet hails wisdom of indigenous peoples

August 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On August 9—which the United Nations commemorates as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples—Pope Francis tweeted, “The wisdom of indigenous peoples is the wisdom of good living. ‘Living well’ is not the easy life; it is living in harmony with Creation.”

With the headline “In armonia con il creato” [In harmony with creation], the Vatican newspaper devoted its most prominent front-page coverage on August 9 to the papal tweet. Accompanying the text of the tweet was a nearly half-page photograph of a Waiapi man in the Amazon rain forest.

