Pope urges hope, patience for Chinese Catholics

August 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the faithful in China, delivered in an interview with the press director for the Jesuit province in China, Pope Francis says that the Catholics of China “must not waste their heritage,” and “must patiently carry forward their legacy.”

The Pope praises the Chinese people as “masters of hope” and of “patience in waiting.” He says that he is still hopeful that he might have the opportunity to travel to China, and in particular to visit the Marian shrine at Sheshan.

