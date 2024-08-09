Catholic World News

Nicaragua expels 7 more Catholic priests

August 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua has deported seven Catholic priests, sending them to Rome on August 7.

Earlier this week the Nicaraguan government had arrested 12 priests. Some of those who were arrested remained in custody, including Father Frutos Valle, the administrator of the Esteli diocese. Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who had been acting as apostolic administrator of that diocese since 2021, was arrested last year and exiled to Rome in January 2024.

This is the third time in less than a year that Nicaragua has exiled priests—including two bishops, Bishop Alvarez and Bishop Isidoro Mora of Siuna—to Rome. On two other occasions the Ortega regime deported priests to the US.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!