Knights of Columbus report rise in membership

August 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Knights of Columbus gained 92,481 new members last year and has grown to over 2.13 million members, according to its annual report.

Patrick Kelly, the supreme knight of the fraternal order, described the 2023 membership increase as “one of our best years of growth in a century.”

