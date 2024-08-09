Catholic World News

Federal court permits Maine to exclude Catholic schools from tuition reimbursement program

August 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has permitted the State of Maine to exclude Catholic schools from a tuition reimbursement program.

In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned a Maine law that prohibited the use of state funds to help pay tuition at religious schools.

Maine then amended its law to prohibit the use of state funds to help pay tuition at schools that “discriminate on the basis of religion or gender identity,” according to the Religion Clause blog—in effect again excluding Catholic schools from the program. A diocesan school then filed suit.

Ruling that “Maine’s asserted interest in eliminating discrimination within publicly funded institutions is compelling,” the federal court upheld the constitutionality of the revised law.

